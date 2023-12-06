Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 90,000 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

TARS opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $534.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.86. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TARS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $28,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $28,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $105,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,043.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,315 shares of company stock worth $545,028 in the last ninety days. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Articles

