JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Price Up 5.8%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 3,520,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 12,691,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

JBLU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.75.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,545 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 38,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

