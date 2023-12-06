John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2648 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:JHI opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $13.94.
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
