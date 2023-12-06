John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2648 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:JHI opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $13.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

About John Hancock Investors Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHI. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

