John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HPF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,807. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.