John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:HPS traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,688. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

