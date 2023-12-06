Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) to Market Perform

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $69.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRB

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,772,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 34.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.