KeyCorp Comments on Herc Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Herc in a report issued on Sunday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Herc’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.11 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

Herc Stock Down 5.0 %

HRI opened at $120.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.25. Herc has a twelve month low of $93.97 and a twelve month high of $162.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Herc by 9.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 108.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $3,189,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Herc

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,619,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

