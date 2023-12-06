KeyCorp Lowers BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $30.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

BOX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

BOX stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.93. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at $78,864,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,270 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 27.8% in the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at about $2,621,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of BOX by 128.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BOX by 34.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

