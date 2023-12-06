Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 223 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $90.96 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

