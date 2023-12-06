Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 339 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $142.32 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.32 and its 200 day moving average is $157.17. The company has a market capitalization of $268.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

