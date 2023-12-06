Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,682 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,682 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Generac by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 45.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $123.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Generac’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

