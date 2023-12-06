Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $548,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.11.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

