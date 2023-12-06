Kingfisher Capital LLC Takes $106,000 Position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 8.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 9.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AVDX opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.49 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $245,545.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,947,471 shares in the company, valued at $96,888,367.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $22,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,639,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,224,677.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,210 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $245,545.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,947,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,888,367.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,608,706 shares of company stock valued at $23,665,996. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVDX

AvidXchange Profile

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.