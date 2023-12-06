Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.49

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.49 and last traded at $55.44, with a volume of 81336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 75.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Articles

