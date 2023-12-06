Lbp Am Sa Has $1.95 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Lbp Am Sa lessened its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,768 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 127,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.79.

PG&E Trading Down 1.2 %

PCG stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

