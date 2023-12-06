Lbp Am Sa Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Lbp Am Sa decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,031 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CI opened at $257.78 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

