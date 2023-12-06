Lbp Am Sa Raises Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Paycom Software by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $182.12 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.12.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

