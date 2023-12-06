LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

LIQT opened at $3.20 on Friday. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,258. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.