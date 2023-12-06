Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $265.36 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Lovesac stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $325.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.51. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.53 million for the quarter. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Research analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $81,916.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 231,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,287.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,996,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 211.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 279,545 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 748.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 261,529 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $4,829,000.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

