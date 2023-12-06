Lowland (LON:LWI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.60

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Lowland Trading Up 1.2 %
LON LWI opened at GBX 117.38 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.05. The company has a market capitalization of £317.15 million, a PE ratio of -3,866.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Lowland has a 12 month low of GBX 103.25 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 135 ($1.71).
Lowland Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lowland
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Carvana just had a bear call removed – is this buy time?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Selling the news in MongoDB is a buy-the-dip opportunity
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Skechers sprints to a record high, still has room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.