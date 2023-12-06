Lowland (LON:LWI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.60

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON LWI opened at GBX 117.38 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.05. The company has a market capitalization of £317.15 million, a PE ratio of -3,866.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Lowland has a 12 month low of GBX 103.25 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 135 ($1.71).

Lowland Company Profile

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

