LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LXU shares. StockNews.com lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LXU stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $649.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.30. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.39.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $114.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.63 million. Analysts predict that LSB Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LSB Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,675,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,624,000 after acquiring an additional 580,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LSB Industries by 18.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,499,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 397,738 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its position in LSB Industries by 26.1% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,419,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,992,000 after acquiring an additional 500,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LSB Industries by 30.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 530,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LSB Industries by 14.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

