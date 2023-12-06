Mama’s Creations (MAMA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 12th. Analysts expect Mama’s Creations to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 46.03%. On average, analysts expect Mama’s Creations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

Shares of Mama’s Creations stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.94. 1,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,874. The stock has a market cap of $146.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.87. Mama’s Creations has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mama’s Creations

About Mama’s Creations

(Get Free Report)

Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.