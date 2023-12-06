Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MTEX opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mannatech has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $16.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 167.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

