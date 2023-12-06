Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE MFI opened at C$24.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.61. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$22.73 and a one year high of C$31.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5356688 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Ross Rawle sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total value of C$127,503.33. 40.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.86.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

