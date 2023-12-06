Marco Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $236.13 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $174.62 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

