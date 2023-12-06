Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $161.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $162.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $147.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.