Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $113.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

