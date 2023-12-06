Marco Investment Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $298.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $301.67. The company has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

