Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases 321 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IAC by 204.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in IAC by 255.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in IAC by 58.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in IAC by 58.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.29. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

