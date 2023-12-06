Marco Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $141.36 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOV

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

