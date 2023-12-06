Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,049,248,000 after buying an additional 507,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after buying an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,418,000 after buying an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $133.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average is $114.76.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

