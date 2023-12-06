MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MEIP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

MEI Pharma Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $9.93. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 782,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,993.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 47,006 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in MEI Pharma by 26.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

