MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $28,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $275,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $355.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $358.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

