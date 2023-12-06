MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,029 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $37,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2 %

DIS opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average is $86.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

