MML Investors Services LLC Buys Shares of 555,106 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 555,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,677,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.48% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.