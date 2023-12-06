MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $39,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $248,000. American Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 311.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VOE opened at $138.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

