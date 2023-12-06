MML Investors Services LLC Has $30.71 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,032 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 45,534 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.29. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.