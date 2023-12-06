MML Investors Services LLC Has $31.19 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,209 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after buying an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

