MML Investors Services LLC Sells 15,157 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,157 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.15% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $32,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 92,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 24,625 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 9,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 9,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 757,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,522,000 after acquiring an additional 483,276 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TIP opened at $105.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

