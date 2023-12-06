Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Position Reduced by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TAP shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 142.61%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

See Also

