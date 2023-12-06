MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $495.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $445.00 to $495.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.41.

MDB stock opened at $433.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.54 and its 200-day moving average is $371.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of -125.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $142.02 and a twelve month high of $442.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $3,106,797.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,503,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,654 shares of company stock worth $114,882,266. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MongoDB by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

