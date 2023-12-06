Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.74.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,180. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

View Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.