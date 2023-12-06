Morgan Stanley Raises International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $81.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFF. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.2 %

IFF opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.16. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.