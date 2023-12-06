Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NYSE:NM opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Navios Maritime by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

