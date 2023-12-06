Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 90.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,050 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of NU by 739.0% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 929,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 818,915 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,478,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,523 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of NU by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 49,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NU by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,900,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,165,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554,011 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

NU Trading Up 0.4 %

NU stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. New Street Research cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Read Our Latest Report on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.