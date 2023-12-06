Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,790,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,914 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.32% of Sealed Air worth $191,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Stock Down 5.4 %

SEE stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $56.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

