Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $192.15 Million Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592,275 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 3.10% of Permian Resources worth $192,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the second quarter worth about $230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,943,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,290 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 26.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 8,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $115,572.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,266,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,104,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at $562,924,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 8,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $115,572.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,266,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,104,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

