Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 122,049 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,049 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Sun Communities worth $195,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Sun Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SUI. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $163.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

