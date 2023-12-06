NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Reduced by American Trust

American Trust lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,045,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,185,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 127,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 52,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,998,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 9,089 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,418 shares of company stock worth $49,016,606 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

Shares of NVDA opened at $465.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $454.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

