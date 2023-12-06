Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ocwen Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Ocwen Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. Ocwen Financial has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a quick ratio of 22.74 and a current ratio of 22.74.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ocwen Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after buying an additional 303,840 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,268,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 58.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 191,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 220.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 64,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 57,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

